Fire destroys home of man who killed Gilchrist County deputies

BELL, Fla. - A fire destroyed the home of the man who shot and killed two Gilchrist County sheriff's deputies, then himself, sheriff's officials said.

The Bell home, about a 20-minute drive from the Trenton restaurant where John Highnote shot and killed Sgt. Noel Ramirez and Deputy Taylor Lindsey, caught fire Thursday night.

The fire was put out shortly before midnight.

Fire officials have not determined the cause of the blaze.

Highnote is said to have lived alone at the house. Neighbors told News 6 partner WJXT-TV that they rarely saw him.

The Gilchrist County Sheriffs Office confirms that the home of the man who killed two deputies burned down tonight. We have a crew in the way and will have a full report tomorrow pic.twitter.com/7oMTKJ5TbH — David Snyder TV20 (@20newsguy) May 4, 2018

