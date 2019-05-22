Woman escapes massive fire that destroyed Orange County home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman escaped from a massive fire that destroyed a home Wednesday afternoon, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

#workingfire Alvin St. Heavy smoke still flowing from one-story house. All units still on scene operating. Per @OrangeCoSheriff, all known occupants accounted for however, we will continue primary search to confirm. #UPDATE pic.twitter.com/POkErDxHtP — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) May 22, 2019

Orange County Fire Rescue spokesman Mike Jachles said 45 firefighters responded to the 2,200-square-foot home on Trevarthon Road. Though the smoke was heavy, he didn't believe it was affecting traffic on State Road 50, which is about a mile away, and State Road 417, which is about a quarter mile west.

"What we do know is that apparently there's a heavy fire load inside the house, there's a lot of content inside the house," Jachles said, explaining why the flames seem to be relentless.

Information on whether the woman was injured and how she escaped the flames was not immediately available. No one else was inside the home.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said all known occupants of the home are accounted for. Crews will continue to a primary search to confirm.

Firefighters do not know what caused the fire.

"We're still putting out the fire, we wouldn't speculate on a cause right now," Jachles said.

An employee with Orlando Kia East said workers can see the house fire from their complex,which is a mile away.

The air is dry in the area, humidity is around 38 percent.

Crews will be on scene throughout the night to watch for hot spots even after firefighters put the fire out.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

