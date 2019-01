PORT ORANGE, Fla. - Fire heavily damaged the American Legion early Friday in Port Orange, officials said.

The fire was reported at 171 Howes St.

No one was injured in the blaze, but the building sustained significant damage, according to Port Orange Fire and Rescue.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other details have been released.

