Fire forces family out of Orange County home

ORLANDO, Fla. - A fire forced a family of five, including a 3-year-old boy, out of their Orange County house early Tuesday, but no one was injured, officials said.

The fire was reported in the 2000 block of Woods Edge Circle.

Orange County Fire officials said a security guard on patrol at an apartment complex behind the home noticed the flames and called 911.

Orange County Fire Chief Billy Richardson said the fire started on the back porch and quickly spread through the attic. He said the fire was likely caused by an electrical issue.

The homeowners said they were sleeping when a family member knocked on their door and woke them up. A family member tried using a hose to put out the fire, but the smoke was too intense.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family with a place to stay.

