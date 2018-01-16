Fire forces family out of Orange County home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County firefighters battled a fire early Tuesday that forced a family out of their home.

Family members told News 6 that the flames broke out in the attic of the home on Scandia Lane, just off Rouse Road.

Fire officials said everyone got out of the house safely. The family' sblind dog was also OK.

Detectives are working to learn what caused the fire.

Orange County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire on Scandia Lane. Owners tell me a wire in the attic sparked it. They are okay. pic.twitter.com/Gw1PJ3vbtc — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) January 16, 2018

