Fire in Ocala apartments leave units in "uninhabitable condition"

OCALA, Fla. - A structure fire broke out in an Ocala apartment complex leaving multiple familes displaced after the blaze.

According to a news release, Ocala fire rescue engines 1, 3, and 5, Rescue 1, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 11 and a safety officer were dispatched to a structure fire at the 1500 block of Northeast 2nd Street at 4:16 a.m. Saturday.

When the trucks arrived at the complex, firefighters were met with flames engulfing the back of the building.

The apartment complex is two stories and comprised of eight units divided by an open breezeway.

The fire was moving from the porch of a second floor apartment toward the roof and the breezeway, officials said.

Residents inside the apartment were able to evacuate and then warned of other people inside.

Fire crews conducted a preliminary search and fire suppression. Firefighters removed two victims while searching.

According to authorities, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Three of the residents were evaluated by emergency medical response and no one was taken to a hospital. No injuries were reported.

After the fire, eight of the units were deemed "uninhabitable" by officials.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist those who were displaced.

Ocala Police Department, Marion County Fire Rescue and the department chaplain also responded.

