Fire marshal investigating house fire in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Officials are investigating a suspicious fire Monday at 4020 Ace Coleman Lane.

Orange County Fire Rescue said they arrived to smoke and flames, but were able to extinguish the fire and get the occupants out.

One of those occupants said someone was seen throwing something into the home just before the fire, OCFR officials said.

The state fire marshal has been called to the scene to investigate.

No other details were immediately released.

