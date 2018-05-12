Lanes blocked on I-95 after semitractor rolls into median

Here's a shot of I-95 northbound near mile marker 165, taken just before 8:15 p.m.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Micco Road have reopened, officials said Friday night, adding that now, it's two southbound left lanes that are blocked due to a semitractor in the median.

The truck rolled into the median just after 8:10 p.m. Three vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

Fire officials from Brevard and Palm Bay are handling the situation on I-95 north, near Micco Road and mile marker 165.

At last check, traffic appeared heavy in the area.

