A fire was reported Sunday, March 17 at Douglaston Villas & Townhomes Apartments. Image courtesy of Seminole County Fire Department.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - No one was injured when an apartment complex in Altamonte Springs caught fire on Sunday.

The fire happened around noon at Douglaston Villas & Townhomes Apartments. No one was home when the fire ignited, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

Officials have not said how the fire started.

