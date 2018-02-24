Explosion at Timber Creek High School prompts evacuation, deputies say

AVALON PARK, Fla. - Fire crews were called to Timber Creek High School Saturday morning after a fire reportedly broke out in one of the school's bathrooms, Orange County Fire Rescue officials said.

The small fire broke out at the school, located at 1001 S. Avalon Park Blvd., around 10:20 a.m., while a debate tournament was underway on campus, according to school district officials.

Sprinklers were activated and the fire was put out around 10:55 a.m., according to Fire Rescue officials.

The fire comes one day after school officials said a student lit a firecracker during dismissal time.

"Please know that we take this very seriously and such behavior will not be tolerated," Timber Creek High officials said Friday in a Facebook post. "The student responsible will be facing serious consequences. Please help remind your children that that one bad decision can change their entire lives."

Rescue crews did not say whether they believed someone intentionally started the fire.

The incident also comes after a week of threats made toward Orlando-area schools following the school shooting that took place in South Florida last Wednesday.

Authorities have addressed the pattern of threats, saying students will face consequences for using law enforcement resources during a time when they aren't needed.

No one was hurt, school district officials said.

The extent of the damage caused by the fire is unknown, according to school officials. Smoke could be seen at the school following the fire.

The cause of the fire was not immediately released. The Orange County Sheriff's Office was also at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.