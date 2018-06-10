Fire rescue officials battle structural fire in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Officials from the New Smyrna Beach Fire Department said firefighters were working to put out a structural fire on Pioneer Trail on Sunday.

Officials said the call about the fire came in around 12:15 p.m.

No injuries have been reported, according to officials from Volusia County Fire Rescue. They said the fire was an outdoor shed building and appears to be accidental.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6/ClickOrlando for updates.

