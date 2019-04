ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Members of Orange County Fire Rescue pulled two trapped puppies from a burning home earlier this week.

The department said its E72/B shift team was able to get the residents and dogs out of the house safely soon after the fire started.

A photo of the firefighters holding the two puppies was posted on the department's Facebook page.

The cause and location of the fire were not listed.

