Big Boy Toys damaged in early morning fire

PINE HILLS, Fla. - Flames ripped through an auto body shop early Thursday in Orange County.

The fire broke out at Big Boy Toys near the intersection of Colonial Drive and Pine Hills Road.

An eyewitness who recorded video of the fire on her cellphone said she could feel the heat from the street.

“You know when you stand in front and open the oven? That’s how it felt,” Naomi Holder said.

Orange County fire officials said tires caught fire in the back of the building

No one was injured, but the inside of the building was badly damaged.

The state fire marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.

