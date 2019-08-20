Florida firearms dealer stole guns to trade for crack, police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A firearms dealer is accused of lying about a vehicle burglary in order to cover the fact that he stole guns to trade for crack cocaine, according to the Ormond Beach Police Department.

Police said Scott Littlefield, the owner of Coastal Custom Weaponry, reported in April that his Jeep Grand Cherokee had been burglarized while parked outside his business on U.S. Highway 1 and nine guns had been stolen.

Security camera footage showed a man wearing a mask on his face and a hooded sweatshirt rummaging through the vehicle, the report said.

When questioned, Littlefield originally stuck to his story that the guns were stolen during a vehicle burglary but eventually broke down in tears and admitted he made up the crime to cover for the fact that he gave the guns to drug dealers in exchange for crack cocaine, according to the affidavit.

Police said Littlefield admitted to giving three of the guns to a dealer known as "Blue" in Daytona Beach and two to another dealer in Orlando, claiming he did it because he's a drug addict. The whereabouts of the four other guns are unknown.

Among the stolen guns, which the victims gave Littlefield to sell for them, were a .45 caliber Remsport valued at $400, a Springfield 9 mm valued at $500 and a Springfield XDM 9 mm valued at $1,250, according to the report.

Police said they searched Littlefield's business and found the clothes the man was wearing in the surveillance video, crack pipes, baggies with residue, a spoon with residue and 1 1/2 unknown pills.

Littlefield was arrested on charges of grand theft firearm, dealing in stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly giving false information to a law enforcement officer.

