Fired Volusia superintendent gets new job as high school principal

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Former Volusia County School Board Superintendent Tom Russell, who was recently fired from that role, will be the next principal of Flagler Palm Coast High School beginning in July.

Flagler Schools Superintendent James Tager recommended Russell and said he expects him to do a wonderful job.

"As we went through this process, Tom came out as hungry, humble and smart," Tager said. "I feel he is the best choice for the FPC students, faculty, staff and Flagler County community."

Russell lost his position as superintendent last month after the school board voted 3-2 to fire him, citing a lack of communication for months. His last day will be June 30.

According to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, Russell failed to inform board members Ruben Colon and Jamie Haynes about the U.S. Department of Justice investigating the district for alleged discrimination against students with disabilities.

Colon found out from the teachers union that the DOJ contacted about 40 teachers and administrators for interviews, according to the News-Journal. Russell notified the school board last summer before Colon and Haynes were elected.

Russell will start his new position as principal July 1 and will work with retiring Principal Bob Wallace during his transition.

"This school has played such a vital part in the Flagler County community, and I am humbled to be asked to be a part of this," Russell said.

