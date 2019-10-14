Groveland firefighter accused of inappropriately touching teenage girl

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A married Groveland firefighter is accused of inappropriately touching a 16-year-old girl then later sending her an apology message through Facebook claiming he was drunk when it happened, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the girl was with Carl Jamison Elder, 24, and a group of other people for a birthday party and mudding outing on Oct. 5.

Elder was on a utility vehicle with the victim and another 16-year-old girl when he asked their ages then made a comment about how young they are, records show.

Deputies said the victim was getting snacks around 9 p.m. when Elder approached her from behind, touched her inappropriately and said, "I would (expletive) the (expletive) out of you."

The victim told him to stop but he wouldn't until she sat down, according to the report. The girl mentioned something about Elder's family and he replied, "None of that matters," authorities said.

When the two rejoined the group at the party, Elder repeatedly asked the girl to come with him to his vehicle to get drinks and she told him no multiple times, according to the report.

Elder left abruptly with his wife at about 9:30 p.m. when she came back from a mud trip.

Deputies said that around 10:15 p.m., Elder messaged the girl, "Now that I'm sobering up I have to apologize for the way I acted" and "That's no excuse for the way I behaved I just can't explain the way I felt the way I did."

During an interview, deputies said Elder claimed he couldn't remember whether he inappropriately touched the girl. He said "I don't think I did it" and "I don't believe it" but never flat out denied the accusation, records show.

Elder turned himself in Friday on a simple battery charge.

