Firefighter helps raise thousands for pediatric cancer research

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County firefighter Stephen Kibler is still getting results. Read all about him and visit St. Baldrick's Foundation website if you'd like to help.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Orange County firefighter Stephen Kibler is this week's Getting Results Award winner.

Kibler helps organize the Central Florida St. Baldrick's event.

St. Baldricks helps raise money and awareness for pediatric cancer. Participants in the popular event pledge to shave their heads as a way to bring awareness.

"You go out, you raise some money and you shave your head," Kibler says. "It's a way to show you're willing to make a small sacrifice for children that don't have a choice whether they get to keep their hair or not."

Kibler started the event in 2009 after losing his 5-month-old son, Camden, to leukemia. "He was a strong little boy and he fought hard," Kibler says, as he remembers the tough times after his son's diagnosis. "It was an aggressive leukemia and it was a very aggressive chemo treatment, five weeks later, August 5th, he passed away."

"My wife and I laid in bed and cried and mourned and we missed him and loved him." Kibler says starting St. Baldrick's became a way to remember him. "We can try to make a difference and we can still love him and miss him and try to honor him. And so St. Baldrick's is one of those event we just thought was perfect for us."

Kibler relies heavily on what he calls his second family, fellow firefighters from Orange County, Orlando Fire and Seminole County Firefighters. They all show up and have helped the event grow each year.

In fact, the event has outgrown it's former home at Fire Station 80 in East Orange County. This year it will be held at Johnny's Fillin' Station at 2631 S. Fern Creek Ave. in Orlando. That's on the corner of Fern Creek Ave. and Michigan St.

The event is from 3-7 p.m., and the public is welcome and encouraged to come out for the family event.

Pony rides, petting zoo, face painting, bounce house, raffles, food and more will be available.

