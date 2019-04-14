Firefighter hospitalized after structure fire, officials say

OCALA, Fla. - A Marion County firefighter was hospitalized Saturday after battling a house fire in Ocala, officials said.

The firefighters were responding to the 2300 block of Southeast 62nd Street, after a caller reported a fire on the lanai that was making its way inside the house.

Five additional departments and 27 firefighters were sent to help with the fire. Firefighters immediately went inside to battle the blaze and do a search of the home.

According to a media release, "During overhaul operations, an MCFR Lieutenant sustained a serious injury from falling ceiling debris."

He was taken to a trauma hospital in stable condition, officials said.

According to officials, he is currently awaiting further evaluation and has not undergone any surgeries as of now.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.