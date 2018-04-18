Firefighter hurt battling Orange County house fire

A fire breaks out at an Orange County home.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A firefighter was injured early Wednesday while battling a house fire in Orange County, officials said.

The fire broke out at a vacant house on 24th Street off Rio Grande Avenue.

Orange County fire officials said flames were ripping through the roof of the home when crews arrived.

The firefighter was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, but no other details have been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



HOUSEW- 1419 24th Street; 50% involved house fire with flames coming through the roof. Knockdown on fire, crews working hot spots and assisting with overhaul. House vacant, SFM notified. 1 F/F injured and tx to ORMC. — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) April 18, 2018

