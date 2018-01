ORLANDO, Fla. - A firefighter was injured while battling flames in the 1700 block of South Kirkman Road on Sunday, officials said.

Orlando Fire Department officials said the fire, which was burning at Verona at Valencia Park, is now under control, but three occupants are displaced.

The injured firefighter was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

Further details about the fire were not immediately released.

