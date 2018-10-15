Firefighter, police officer among those injured in Daytona Beach apartment fire

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Three people, including a police officer and a firefighter, were injured in a blaze at a Daytona Beach apartment complex, officials said Sunday.

The firefighter suffered second-degree burns to his or her hands, while the officer was treated for smoke inhalation, according to a news release from the Daytona Beach Fire Department.

The blaze took place at Novawood Apartments, at 1220 S. Nova Road.

The fire started in a kitchen and then spread throughout some of the nearby rooms.

Five Daytona Beach crews and one South Daytona crew worked quickly to get the flames and smoke under control. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the apartment where it started, and prevent it from spreading to any other units.

The police officer who was injured had entered the apartment where the fire was burning, before firefighters had arrived, to help get someone out of the unit.

The third patient was a neighbor who was also trying to help get the occupant out. That person was treated for smoke inhalation, as well.

That person inside the apartment was not hurt.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.