Firefighter seriously injured while battling Orlando house fire, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando Fire Department firefighter was seriously injured while battling flames that started under a front porch at 1206 E. Jackson St. Monday night.

Fire Department officials said the home, which was under renovations to be turned into a bed and breakfast, was a wood-framed home. The occupant tried to put the fire out, but could not.

Firefighters said power lines, which got burned by the flames, fell onto hose lines.

The department said Orlando Utilities Commission workers responded to the area and were able to restore power to some homes affected.

A renter who was at the scene said he has been displaced.

The firefighter who was injured was taken to Florida Hospital. The condition of that firefighter is unknown at this time.

