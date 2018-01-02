Firefighters battle 3 Apopka house fires at same time

APOPKA, Fla. - Firefighters braved the cold temperatures Monday night as they battled three house fires in Apopka at the same time.

According to dispatch records, the first fire was reported just after 6 p.m. on Jeffcoat Street. Neighbors said no one was living inside the home that caught fire.

Ten minutes later, Orange County and Apopka fire crews responded to another fire not far away, on East 13th Street. A downed electrical line created small explosions around the house, preventing fire crews from getting too close to the fire.

Power workers shut off power to the line, allowing firefighters to put out the fire, which had already consumed the entire home.

An hour later, a third house fire was reported on West Welch Street.

Orange County Fire Rescue crews said the fire was caused by people trying to stay warm.

Because of that, investigators said they want Central Florida residents to take steps to prevent fires amid the cold temperatures.

They warned users of space heaters to clear an area around them, and to not leave space heaters unattended.

They also urged people to check electric blankets for signs of wear and to make sure smoke detectors are working properly.

The state fire marshal is currently investigating the fires on 13th and Jeffcoat streets to determine what caused them.​

