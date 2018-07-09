Firefighters install free smoke alarms after deadly fire

ORLANDO, Fla. - Firefighters went door to door Monday installing free smoke alarms in a neighborhood where a 9-year-old girl died in a house fire.

The fire broke out before 6 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 5000 block of Lescot Lane.

Officials said the girl's grandmother was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center with severe burn injuries, while the girl succumbed to her injuries. Firefighters said the girl's brother was also inside and escaped without injury.

According to investigators, there were no working smoke alarms found inside the home.

"(Smoke detectors) are the thing that will alert and let you know that you have a situation," District Fire Chief Marvin Francis said. "They are one of the most important things, if not the most important thing, when it comes to safety with a fire situation."

As part of their community outreach program, firefighters provided one free smoke alarm for homeowners in need.

Crews also provided safety checks at homes and offered tips for creating a fire escape plan.

"It's very important that parents spend the time and do evacuation drills at home just like they do at schools," Assistant Chief Paul Plaugher said.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, three out of five deadly fires are at homes with no smoke alarms.

The Orlando Fire Department recommends households install a smoke alarm in every sleeping room and outside each separate sleeping area.

Residents in the city of Orlando can request a free smoke alarm by filling out a form at cityoforlando.net/fire.



