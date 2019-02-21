Firefighters investigate chlorine leak at OUC water plant

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hazmat crews were called to the scene of a chlorine leak Wednesday night in Orlando, officials said.

At last check, the leak, at a Orlando Utilities Commission plant in the 4000 block of South Kirkman Road, had been contained.

Testing at the building continues. A safety perimeter was set up as a precaution, investigators said.

No one was in the building at the time and no one was hurt. The facility is remotely monitored by cameras, meaning no humans even work there, officials said.

A leak detection system went off after some chlorine spilled, according to authorities. The system is set up to shut itself down automatically when something like this takes place, a commander told News 6.

Firefighters said traffic in the area was slightly affected.

There is no danger of the chlorine leaving the building and getting into the air nearby.

Hazmat crews on scene off Kirkman Road. A chlorine leak is contained. Testing levels continue and a safety parameter is set up as a precaution. No injuries. No one in building at the time. Slight traffic impact. pic.twitter.com/jKDFXCNvkP — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) February 21, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.