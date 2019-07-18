Firefighters rescue man, 4 dogs from house fire in northwest Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. - Firefighters rushed into a burning house in northwest Palm Bay and rescued a man and four dogs amid heavy smoke and flames, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

A Florida Power & Light worker noticed smoke coming from the house at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Altamira Street, Palm Bay police Lt. Steve Bland said.

Altamira Street is a residential road off Americana Boulevard, west of Minton Road.

Firefighters rescue man, four dogs from burning home in Palm Bay. (Image: Palm Bay Fire Rescue)

Palm Bay Fire Rescue, Brevard County Fire Rescue and Palm Bay police officers responded to the blaze. Bland said firefighters rescued a man inside the house who was unconscious or semiconscious. The man was transported to a hospital.

Firefighters also rescued four dogs suffering from smoke inhalation, which were treated in the yard using pet oxygen masks. One dog died in the blaze, while a sixth dog ran off and was later found by neighbors, Bland said.

"It's not very often that a fire department has the opportunity to make a 'live grab' from an active structure fire. The crews made the grab on the male resident and got him outside and got him treated. It's a pretty significant call," Hall said.

He said it was great that the firefighters were able to help the man and the dogs.

The fire remains under investigation, Hall said. He said the man's medical recovery is going well.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.