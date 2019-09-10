Firefighters rescue man from burning home at Seminole County apartments

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Firefighters pulled a man from his burning home early Tuesday after a fire broke out at a Seminole County apartment complex, officials said.

The fire was reported at the Fountain Place apartments, east of U.S. 17-92 near Casselberry.

The fire started in the bedroom of the man's second-floor unit. Another tenant coming home from work around 2 a.m. saw smoke and pulled a fire alarm, the property manager said. Another resident called 911.

Firefighters arrived and rescued the man, who was taken to a hospital. His condition is not known.

A second unit was damaged in the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

FIRE: Man rescued and rushed to the hospital after a neighbor saw smoke coming from his unit. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/sfDViTZOrw — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) September 10, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.