Firefighters rescue tiny kitten from inside wall

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Firefighters cut a hole into the wall of a home to rescue a tiny kitten trapped inside.

The Winter Haven Police Department posted photos on Facebook showing the gray tabby safely sitting in firefighter Cody Nowling's hand.

Winter Haven firefighters went to the home on Ware Avenue around midnight after the homeowner said faint cries were coming from the wall.

Winter Haven Police Department.

A thermal imaging camera revealed the trapped kitten.

Fire officials cut a hole in the wall and pulled the kitten to safety.

It is unclear how the kitten became stuck.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.