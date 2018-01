ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando area firefighters rescued a 3-year-old after first responders say the child fell into a hole dug by a dog.

Orange County Fire Rescue responded to a call just before 2 p.m. for a child partially buried in a hole in the Conway area.

The child was buried up to the neck in dirt, rescue officials said. Firefighters successfully freed the toddler.

It was unclear if the child would be taken to a hospital.

