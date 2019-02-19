Kissimmee firefighters revive toddler after near-drowning

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 2-year-old boy is expected to make a full recovery thanks to the actions of Kissimmee firefighters who quickly responded to an emergency call.

The toddler was in cardiac arrest after a near-drowning, according to the Kissimmee Fire Department.

Sophia Young said her husband was making dinner when 2-year-old Austin got through a glass door, a screened door and then a gate to make his way to a dock.

"You take all the precautions. You lock the doors. You put the gate up. You keep them locked. You put all the little baby gates and everything. You never think it's ever going to happen," Young said.

Kissimmee Fire Department Lt. Justin Kennard and firefighter Renato Pimanta said that when they arrived, the child was out of the water and the boy's father was performing CPR.

"He was lifeless. He wasn't breathing. He didn't have any pulses," Kennard said.

Fire officials were able to resuscitate the boy at his home. The toddler was thrilled to meet his heroes after he returned from the hospital. They posed for pictures with the family, including their golden retriever, Charlie.

Pimanta said it made him emotional to see Austin appear lifeless, but he was glad to reunite with the boy under better circumstances.

"What I saw that day was replaced by what I see here and it's beautiful and I know that won't always be the case," Pimanta said.

Young said she's eternally grateful.

"There's no way to repay these men. There really isn't. I know that they don't get a lot of happy endings, and that just breaks my heart," she said. "I owe them everything. I will never be able to repay them, ever."

Our crews responded to a 2 year old child in cardiac arrest secondary to a drowning. Our crews were able to resuscitate the child! The child was d/c from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery! On Sunday, the crew that responded went to the home for a special visit! pic.twitter.com/T9hQwkIFVo — Kissimmee Fire (@KissimmeeFire) February 19, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.