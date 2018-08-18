Firefighters use Jaws of Life to help save dog

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Local firefighters are being credited for getting results and saving a dog, using a vehicle extrication tool called the Jaws of Life to help save the pet.

"There's a first time for everything," Battalion Chief Brian Masters said.

Masters said it's not the first time they've had to use the Jaws of Life, but it's the first time they've used the tool to help a pet.

"It looked like it was a decent-size dog. It got the head stuck," Masters said.

Orange City Fire crews got a call Thursday night for a medical emergency at a home in DeBary.

"They got there, treated the patient. As they were treating the patient, the dog decided to render some aid as well," Masters said.

They said the owner's dog was so worried he tried to pry himself through the small openings in a gate to get to him. Fire crews said the man was taken away by ambulance, and as they were leaving, they noticed the dog was stuck.

"It can tuck its ears to get in, but coming back is a totally different story, so it needed a little assistance of the Jaws of Life," Masters said.

They didn't know how long the dog had been trapped there, but it only took a couple of seconds for the Jaws of Life to set it free.

While Masters said he wasn't there to witness it firsthand, he's proud of his colleagues.

"I thought it was heartwarming. I thought it was great that the guys are going even further, rendering aid to not only the people that call, but their companions as well," Masters said.

Masters said the dog is doing just fine and that this is what they're here for.

"It really puts us at the forefront of what we're doing. It's not just the cat in the tree anymore. Now, it's the dog in the door," he said.

Gate Recently The Orange City Fire Department was requested to assist a fellow Debary Citizen with freeing their head out of a gate. We are happy to report that no injuries were occurred by the K9. Posted by The Orange City Fire Department on Friday, August 17, 2018

Video and image courtesy of the Orange City Fire Department.

