Crews work to rescue horse pulled from mud on Merritt Island

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - Firefighters are working to rescue a horse that was stuck in mud on Merritt Island Thursday morning, according to Brevard County firefighters.

Officials said the horse was trapped at Obloy Family Ranch on Gator Drive. It was pulled from the mud shortly before noon.

Sky 6 video from the scene showed crews tending to the animal as it laid on the ground. Eventually, the horse lifted its head.

The horse's condition is unknown.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

