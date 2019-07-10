News

Firestone employee accused of secretly filming in women's restroom

Victim located recording device, police say

By Adrienne Cutway - Web Editor

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - An employee at an auto repair shop is accused of placing a recording device in a women's restroom to secretly record two customers, according to the Port Orange Police Department.

Police said a customer was in the restroom at Firestone Complete Auto Care on South Williamson Boulevard on June 30 when she saw the recording device and contacted authorities.

Ryan Wilkins, a sales associate at the shop, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of video voyeurism and two counts of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Police said the investigation is ongoing to determine whether there are more victims. 

 

 

