Fireworks to blame after gunshots reported at Florida Mall, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - What was believed to have been shots fired at the Florida Mall Sunday evening was determined to have been fireworks being set off, officials said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said no injuries were reported as a result of the fireworks, but Orange County Fire Rescue officials said several people were taken to an area hospital and others were treated at the scene from injuries likely suffered as people attempted to evacuate the mall.

Deputies said it appears the fireworks may have been a distraction from a theft at a jewelry store, but did not give any further information.

