First 2020 Democratic presidential debate to be held in Florida

MIAMI - Miami will be the locale for the first Democratic presidential debate of the 2020 campaign season.

The Democratic National Committee on Thursday announced that the debates will be broadcast live on NBC, MSNBC amd Telemundo on June 26 and 27.

“Miami is a vibrant and dynamic city that reflects the values and diversity of the Democratic Party. I couldn’t imagine a better setting for our first debate,” DNC Chair Tom Perez said. “Throughout every step of this process, we’ve focused on empowering the grassroots and ensuring that we hold the most transparent, inclusive, and fair primary in our party’s history. I’m thrilled that we’ll get the chance to showcase our terrific candidates to voters in Florida and across the nation.”

In order to qualify for the debate, a candidate must have 1 percent or more support in at least three national polls or he or she must have received donations from 65,000 unique donors and a minimum of 200 unique donors per state in at least 20 states.

The lineups each night will be determined at random so each candidate has a fair chance.

CNN reports that Sen. Cory Booker, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Sen. Kamala Harris, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam, Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, spiritual author Marianne Williamson, businessman Andrew Yang and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg have announced their intent to run on the Democratic bill.

More details on the debate's venue, moderators and more will be announced at a later date.

