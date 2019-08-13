First homes to be constructed in Cocoa neighborhood in nearly 70 years

COCOA, Fla. - A neighborhood in Brevard County is getting some new positive energy after nearly seven decades as brand-new houses are being built in Broadmoor Acres.



It's good news to some longtime neighbors who have seen the ups and downs over the years.



Kathleen Sheriff, 93, is the last original homeowner in the neighborhood. She moved into her house in 1956.



"I loved it here," Sheriff said to another elderly neighbor who attended a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday.



Nonprofit Broadmoor Acres Restoration & Preservation, directed by neighbor Larry Sinclair, purchased two vacant lots for the purpose of constructing new houses that will be owner-occupied.



"The idea was to turn the owner-occupied ratio versus rental properties upside down," Sinclair said addressing his neighbors Tuesday.



After its heyday during the early years of the space race, Broadmoor Acres in recent years had started going downhill in the eyes of residents.



Sinclair said drugs and prostitutes were frequent problems.



However, following the creation of the nonprofit, neighbors said they noticed a change for the better.



Sinclair's efforts earned him the News 6 Getting Results Award, but he didn't stop there.



Sinclair also designed the two three-bedroom, two-bathroom homes that will be built.



Sheriff said it looks like the "good old days" are coming back to Broadmoor Acres.



"I hope it will be as good as it was when we were here. It was wonderful. I loved it," the 93-year-old said.

Construction is expected to begin right away.



Sinclair will start clearing the lots Wednesday.

