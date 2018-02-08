First Orlando-area housing complex for people with developmental disabilities opens

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Those with developmental disabilities finally have a place to live designed specifically for them in the Orlando area.

A ribbon cutting for Quest Village in the Waterford Lakes area took place Thursday. The 40-unit complex houses only tenants with developmental disabilities.



"This is the only community of its kind in central Florida," Quest CEO John Gill said.

The project was created through Quest Inc., a nonprofit that helps those with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

"I like it that people are looking out for me," resident Alex Fitzgibbon said.

Fitzgibbon lives his life on the autism spectrum, but appreciates that the new housing development is tailored for residents like him.

"You don't have to your parents to tell you what to do, how to do it, when to do it," he said. "You can wake up and do it on your own and how you want to do it."

So far, 30 residents have already moved in.



"There are 50,000 individuals with a developmental disability turning 18 each year," Gill said. "Just like typical people, they want to live on their own. But they need a little help."

The housing complex offers support to its tenants, ranging from weekly housekeeping to helping out with meals.

For Fitzgibbon, it's the first time he can live on his own, but still be close enough to his family.

"You can come visit for a few hours then come back to your own place to live," he said.

There are still units available, and interested people can learn more about complex here.

