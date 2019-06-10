First responders on scene of bears in driveway of a home in California

SIERRA MADRE, Calif. - First responders are on the scene of a bear in a driveway of a home in Sierra Madre, California.
CBSLA is reporting a man was transported to a local hospital after a reported bear attack on Hermosa Avenue.
The man has injuries that are not life-threatening, according to CBSLA.
Reporter Pat Harvey said one bear was tranquilized and another bear was in a tree.
CBS2- This now tranquilizer #bear attacked a homeowner in #SierraMadre . @LauriePerez reports it could have been much worse. @5 @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/jCITFewJV9 — Pat Harvey (@Patharveynews) June 10, 2019
