Fish kill investigated on Merritt Island

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - Mullet, catfish and other fish carcasses dotted the surface of northern Sykes Creek on Tuesday, reminiscent of Indian River Lagoon's worst-known fish kill two years ago.

Reports to a state fish kill hotline this week included about 50 puffer fish, red drum, sheepshead, mullet, catfish and flounder in the Sykes Creek area near Ulumay Sanctuary, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Fish have also been seen gasping for air this week in the Cocoa Beach area, said Capt. Alex Gorichky, of Local Lines Charters on Merritt Island.

In 2016, fish died from Titusville to Palm Bay in what at the time was described as the worst lagoon fish kill on record.

