Fisher-Price warns parents about Rock ‘n Play after 10 infant deaths

A safety warning was issued Friday about the Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play after 10 infant deaths were reported since 2015.

The warning, from the Consumer Product Safety Commission and Fisher-Price, recommends families to immediately stop using the product if a child can roll over.

The infants who died were all 3 months or older and could roll from their back to their stomach or side.

“CPSC and Fisher-Price remind consumers to create a safe sleep environment for infants, whether using a crib, bassinet, play yard, or inclined sleeper: Never add blankets, pillows, stuffed toys, or other items to the environment and always place infants to sleep on their backs," said CPSC in a news release.

