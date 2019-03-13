News

Holy fish! Man reels in 'super grouper' at Port Canaveral

Man catches 98-pound fish near Sunrise Marina

By Cathleigh Winningham - Producer

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - A fisherman reeled in quite the catch at Port Canaveral.

Port officials said Bryan Joyner managed to reel in a nearly 100-pound mystic grouper. 

More News Headlines

Joyner caught the 98.85-pound fish Monday at Sunrise Marina. 

"Joyner caught the big fish while aboard the Hot Rod with Captain Josh Bessett," the Port tweeted.

It's unclear if the catch set a record.

Watch News 6 for more news.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.