Holy fish! Man reels in 'super grouper' at Port Canaveral

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - A fisherman reeled in quite the catch at Port Canaveral.

Port officials said Bryan Joyner managed to reel in a nearly 100-pound mystic grouper.

Joyner caught the 98.85-pound fish Monday at Sunrise Marina.

"Joyner caught the big fish while aboard the Hot Rod with Captain Josh Bessett," the Port tweeted.

It's unclear if the catch set a record.

SUPER GROUPER: Bryan Joyner, at Sunrise Marina at Port Canaveral, weighs the 98.85-pound mystic grouper he caught Monday while fishing in waters east of the Port. Joyner caught the big fish while aboard the Hot Rod with Captain Josh Bessett. pic.twitter.com/pbwNe5lhdv — Port Canaveral (@PortCanaveral) March 12, 2019

Watch News 6 for more news.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.