Fishing group rescues Florida pilot forced to land plane in ocean

MAYPORT, Fla. - A pilot forced to ditch his small plane in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday near Mayport was quickly rescued by a nearby fishing charter group.

Bart Albert told News 6 partner WJXT-TV in Jacksonville that he left Asheville, North Carolina, Friday morning and was headed to Ormond Beach when he lost power to the engine about 10 miles offshore.

Albert, the only person on board the six-seat plane, declared a Mayday and headed toward land, but had to ditch the 1961 Beech Bonanza in the water about 5 miles out.

He said the plane sank almost immediately, and he was left treading water without a life preserver.

Within five minutes, however, a fishing charter captained by Don Dingman came to the rescue, pulling Albert out of the water.

