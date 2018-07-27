Palm Bay clothing store was actually sales front for crack cocaine, deputies say

PALM BAY, Fla. - A clothing store in Palm Coast was actually a front for drug sales, according to officials from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

The FCSO Special Investigations Unit and SWAT team arrested Jerard Keaton Davis, 32, on Thursday with the help of Homeland Security. Davis has been charged with possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cocaine with intent to sell, possession of a firearm by a felon and domestic violence.

Authorities said Davis has been convicted of felonies eight times, including selling narcotics. In June, he opened Supernova Clothing Store at 1475 Palm Coast Parkway Northwest.

Deputies initially arrested Davis at his store on an existing warrant for firearm possession as well as protection against domestic violence.

After that arrest, deputies searched Davis' business as part of a "lengthy investigation." Deputies said they had received many complaints about Davis' involvement with drugs, as well as about his threatening other business owners.

The search of the store revealed multiple small plastic bags containing crack cocaine, a plastic bag containing marijuana and a loaded handgun, according to the arrest report.

"This guy is repeat offender who just doesn't learn his lesson," Flagler Sheriff Rick Staley said. "His ‘business’ created an unsafe environment for all of the other legitimate businesses in the shopping center as well as their customers.”

Davis claimed the cocaine was for his personal use, but police came to the conclusion that he was actively selling the drug, based on his previous convictions.

FCSO officials also worked with an agent from Homeland Security to identify counterfeit brand-name clothing Davis was selling in the store. Authorities said further investigation and additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.