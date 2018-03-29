Flagler citizen patrol volunteers now armed with pepper spray

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Citizen Observer Patrol volunteers are now armed with pepper spray after one of the volunteers was nearly carjacked by a man who was armed with a 12-inch knife, officials said.

The pepper spray is meant to provide volunteer COPs with a non-lethal defensive weapon. The volunteers also received training on how to properly deploy the pepper spray.

“Historically, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has never armed their COPs,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “But after what occurred earlier this month we re-evaluated and decided it was time. Safety, above all, is our number one priority for our citizens and those who protect them. The hope is that our COPs never need to deploy the pepper spray -- but should they find themselves in a situation that calls for it, they will be prepared.”

On March 15, COP Angela Camit was on patrol on Eric Drive in Palm Coast when a man with a knife unsuccessfully tried to get in her vehicle, a news release said. Camit followed the man, Stephen Goldberg, on foot as he ran away and he again brandished the knife at her, deputies said.

Deputies responded and took Goldberg into custody on charges of attempted armed carjacking, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and armed trespassing.

“Had he approached a sheriff’s deputy in this manner, it is likely that we would have had a different outcome,” Staly said after the arrest. “Our COPs are invaluable volunteers who serve and help protect this community alongside our deputies. We will not tolerate anyone threatening harm to them or anyone else. He is a career repeat offender. I hope the courts keep him locked up and he is sent back to prison where he belongs, before he hurts someone.”

