Flagler County deputies bust 'littest' homecoming party advertised on Instagram

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - It was going to be the "Littest Homecoming party of 2019" but the Flagler County Sheriff's Office got word and quickly shut down the party being promoted on social media telling minors to bring their own weed and booze, according to the Sheriff's Office.

No matter that "littest" is not a word and serving alcohol to minors is illegal, deputies say Kendall Morgan, 18, took to social media to promote a house party charging entry with $2 shots and $4 mixed drinks.

"Leave the drama at home," read a flyer for "Kendall's HOCO After Party," according to the Sheriff's Office.

But before any drama, deputies made sure to shut down the party just as it was getting started, according to Sheriff Rick Staly.

After receiving a tip Saturday, deputies were called to Rolling Sands Drive -- the same address on the social media flyer -- where they encountered a group minors, including a young man carrying a bottle of Svedka vodka and stumbling out of the yard.

According to the arrest report, that teen told deputies he heard about the party on Snapchat.

Deputies asked to speak to the homeowner and met with Morgan. The 18-year-old said her grandmother was inside sleeping and denied any alcohol was being served at the party.

The deputies said they showed Morgan the glittering social media flyer on her "Princess Kendall" Instagram account that read, "Kendall's HOCO After Party" and "The Littest Homecoming Party of 2019" with instructions for guests to bring your own booze and bring your own weed.

Deputies said that post was followed by numerous other social media posts with Morgan and bottles of liquor.

Morgan was arrested and charged with hosting an open house party and contributing to the delinquency of a child. She is currently on juvenile probation and changed with violating her probation.

Additional deputies came to the home to make sure the remaining guests got home safely, according to the Sheriff's Office.

“We will not tolerate adults contributing to the delinquency of children and promoting underage drinking. If you do, you will go to jail,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “The party was scheduled from 11 p.m. until whenever, but it was promptly shut down at 12:08 a.m. Nothing good occurs when minors, alcohol, ‘weed’ and adults mix."

