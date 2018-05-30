Flagler County Operations Center building might be making employees sick

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Sheriff Rick Staly addressed the county administrator on Tuesday about what should be the next step in solving a mysterious problem at the Flagler County Operations Center that is causing employees to get sick.

Chief Mark Strobridge said more than two dozen people have fallen ill in the building, which was once a hospital. Some staff members have been experiencing health problems ranging from skin rashes to respiratory issues.

"We've had more than 25 people's workers comp claims put in now, we've had three or four people who've been affected seriously within the building and are undergoing treatments as such today," Strobridge said.

The building has already gone through air quality and mold testing -- performed in late November 2017 -- and got the all-clear for employees to return.

"Upon the return to the building after the county said the building was clear and clean, they were symptomatic once again," he said.

On Tuesday, Staly wrote a five-page letter to the county administrator that said he's hiring an expert in industrial hygiene and occupational safety to go along with an environmental engineer that the county is providing for additional testing.

The sheriff also is demanding his staff to be relocated to another facility immediately.

"Employees should not have to live in fear of their workplace causing them long-term illnesses," Staly said.

Staly also sent an email to his employees about what he plans to do to solve this situation.

The county released a statement Wednesday afternoon that outlines what it has done over the past several months and says that it will be looking for space for the sheriff's office to relocate.

"What the final bill will be, we won't have any idea what that will be. What's most important here is the health and safety of the team that's working out of this building," Strobridge said.

