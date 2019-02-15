Missing teen found safe in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - [EDITOR'S NOTE: Authorities said the teen was found safe late Thursday.]

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager.

Officials said Corbin Wentz, 17, was last seen at about 5 p.m. Thursday leaving Presidential Lane with a kayak for use on a waterway parallel to I-95.

Wentz, who is described as 6 feet tall, was wearing a gray fire academy shirt, black pants and a brown jacket, officials said.

Anyone who has seen Wentz is asked to call the Flagler County Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911.

