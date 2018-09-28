Flagler County wants residents to stop driving on dunes

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Flagler County has spent millions to restore dunes that Hurricane Matthew destroyed in 2016. The dunes are not just pretty to look at, but they are there to keep the ocean at bay.

"We spend a lot of money protecting our beaches," said County Administrator Craig Coffey. "You had the ocean all the way to the Intercoastal. Once those dunes were breached, you had homes flooded and people surrounded by water."

The county has worked hard since Jan. 22, restoring a little over seven and a half miles of dunes and spent almost $20 million.

"This is a major investment for the state, for FEMA, for Flagler County and our residents," Coffey said.

Coffey said they've already put an emergency order in place after finding people driving all over them.

"Right now, we have people taking horses on top of dunes or crossing dunes where they shouldn't be. We have people not using our mats, and that's all about protecting and not cutting into those dunes," he said.

Signs are posted throughout Rollins Dunes along with mats for people to use. There is also a list of rules that residents and non-residents should follow.

"They're not just for show or just for tourism. They serve environmental, tourism and protection," Coffey said.





