Flagler courthouse employees reprimanded for using racial slurs, sheriff says

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Multiple Flagler County courthouse security employees are facing reprimand after an internal investigation found they used racial slurs and other inappropriate language at work, according to Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly.

Staly said he ordered the in-depth investigation into the courthouse security operations in March following an internal inquiry.

The investigation found that allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior, including use of racial slurs, unbecoming conduct, poor supervision and misconduct involving Deputy Jeffery Puritis, Deputy John Freshcorn and Sgt. John Bray were substantiated.

Allegations against a fourth employee, Deputy Edwin Velazquez, were not substantiated. He has opted to retire, effective Monday.

“Racism and racist comments have no place in law enforcement or the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and will not be tolerated,” Staly said.

Exact details of the allegations against the employees were not provided.

Staly said the investigation was hindered by court administration employees refusing to give statements because they could not be compelled by law to assist in a Sheriff's Office internal investigation since they were not employees of the Sheriff's Office.

As a result of the investigation, Freshcorn has been served a notice of intent to terminate his employment, which he has 10 days to appeal. He has been relieved of his duties and authority.

Bray would have been served a notice of intent to terminate had he not submitted a letter to leave the state retirement system's DROP program effective Tuesday. He is not eligible for re-hire.

“Sgt. Bray had participated in and allowed an unacceptable work atmosphere to prevail in the courthouse,” Flagler County Sheriff's Office Chief Mark Strobridge said. “Sheriff Staly expects all employees of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office to conduct themselves in a professional manner at all times. The use of racial slurs, racism, unbecoming conduct or untruthful behavior will not be tolerated.”

Puritis was disciplined and transferred to patrol as a result of the previous inquiry into courthouse security conduct. The investigation found no further violations against Puritis.

The commander of the unit, Cmdr. Brain Pasquariello, received a citation for unsatisfactory performance, was served with a written reprimand and has been transferred to detention services. Cmdr. Louis Miceli was transferred to the courthouse security section in his place.

Sgt. Kim Davis, who Staly described as "no-nonsense patrol and internal affairs supervisor," has been assigned to supervise courthouse deputies and civilian staff. All Flagler County Sheriff's Office courthouse employees have been ordered to undergo remedial human diversity training.

