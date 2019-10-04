Flagler deputies looking for missing teenager

PHOTO CREDIT: FCSO

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl.

The Sheriff's Office said Haven Welsh was last seen Thursday at the RaceTrac in Palm Coast.

Investigators said she was last seen wearing a maroon tank top, jean shorts and brown sandals.

The teenager is from Jacksonville and has ties to Flagler County.

Anyone with information about Welsh is asked to call deputies at 386-313-4911.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.



